Thursday, 17 December 2020

Woman in hospital after Christchurch hit-and-run

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: File
    Photo: File
    Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Christchurch last night which put a woman in hospital last night.

    A police spokesperson said the woman was hit by a vehicle at a residential address on Eureka St in Aranui. Police were alerted to the incident about 8pm.

    The woman was transported to Christchurch Hospital where she remains.

    "Police located a vehicle of interest a short time later," the spokesperson said. 

    "Police are examining the vehicle and enquiries are being made at two addresses."

    Anyone with any information should phone 105, quoting file number 201216/7007. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter