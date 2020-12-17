Woman in hospital after Christchurch hit-and-run

Photo: File

Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Christchurch last night which put a woman in hospital last night.

A police spokesperson said the woman was hit by a vehicle at a residential address on Eureka St in Aranui. Police were alerted to the incident about 8pm.

The woman was transported to Christchurch Hospital where she remains.

"Police located a vehicle of interest a short time later," the spokesperson said.

"Police are examining the vehicle and enquiries are being made at two addresses."

Anyone with any information should phone 105, quoting file number 201216/7007. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111.