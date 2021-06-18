Friday, 18 June 2021

Woman killed in rural Canterbury crash named

    A woman who died after crashing into a tree on a rural Canterbury road on Sunday has been named.

    She was 33-year-old Lisa Flora Le Fay, of Christchurch, a police spokesperson said.

    Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 77/Windwhistle Rd, between Nelsons Rd and Washpen Rd, in the Selwyn district, about 2.45pm on Sunday.

    “Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones," the spokesperson said.

    Le Fey was the sole occupant of the car. It is understood the vehicle hit a tree and she died at the scene.

    "Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing," the spokesperson said.

    The fatal crash came a day after a helicopter crashed at the nearby Terrace Downs Resort in Windwhistle, 80km west of Christchurch. All people four on board – the bride, groom, wedding photographer and pilot - were injured in the chopper crash about 3.05pm on Saturday.

     

