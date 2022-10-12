Woman linked to suspicious fires found

Maya Moore. Photo: NZ Police

Police have found a woman they were searching for in relation to a suspected arson in South Wairarapa.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson said officers found Maya Moore yesterday, and she was assisting with their inquiries.

Police earlier said the 47-year-old was believed to have been in the area when fires burned multiple buildings on two rural properties in Morison Bush.

It is understood three houses and two barns were damaged in Wards Line.

Fire and Emergency NZ received reports of a house fire at 3.44am on Tuesday and said when crews arrived they found several buildings alight.

Crews from Wairarapa, Palmerston North and Hutt Valley fought the blazes.

Police have thanked the public for their help.