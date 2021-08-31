Woman pulled from house by firefighters fights for life

Emergency services assess the scene of a house fire in Maraenui on Monday. Photo: Warren Buckland.

A woman pulled from a house fire in Napier on Monday remains in a critical condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The woman was rescued by firefighters from her fire-ravaged house on the corner of Lister Cr and Lister Pl after one of her two pre-school children escaped and told neighbours she was still inside.

The woman was living in the Maraenui house with a four-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, who were later reported by family to be safe with a family member.

With emergency services called at 12.31pm, three fire trucks, police and three ambulances were at the scene, and a rescue helicopter was diverted from a marine search near Haumoana.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed one person had been taken to hospital by rescue helicopter in a critical condition and another two people had been treated for minor injuries at the scene.

