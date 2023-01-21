Woman seriously assaulted

The silver car police are looking for. Photo: Police

Bay of Plenty police investigating the serious assault of a woman in Te Puke are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle of interest.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, a woman was found injured on Te Matai Rd.

A silver Honda Stream, registration HNP55, was seen in the area around the time of the assault and is of interest to investigators, Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson says.

“We’re asking for the public’s help to locate this distinctive-looking vehicle.

“We believe it could help us as we piece together the events on the night.

“The vehicle is distinctive; it has a black bonnet, mag wheels, a rear spoiler, and large dent on the left-rear door.

“It has possibly been parked-up in the Te Puke or Western Bay of Plenty area.”

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault.