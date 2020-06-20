Woman sought over police shooting death named

Police at Reynella Drive in Massey, west Auckland. Photo: RNZ

Police have released the name of a woman sought in connection with yesterday's fatal shooting of a police officer in Auckland.

Police are searching for Natalie Bracken. Photo: NZ Police

Natalie Bracken (30) has a warrant to arrest on driving charges and is also wanted to arrest as an accessory after the fact to the alleged murder of Constable Matthew Hunt

Police are asking for the public's assistance to locate Bracken.

Police said they had no information to suggest that Bracken is in possession of a firearm but she does have previous history for a possession of a knife.

"Bracken is known to associate with people that have affiliations to a number of gangs." police said.

"If you see her, then please do not approach her but call 111 immediately."

The release of Bracken's name comes as a man is due to appear in court this morning charged over the death of Const Hunt.

He is also charged with dangerous driving injuring a member of the public.

There is no detail about charges relating to the injured officer at this stage.

This morning's hearing will be before Justice of the Peace Gerald Rowan. It is expected to be short and the alleged offenders are likely to be remanded in custody until their next appearance, which will take place in the High Court at Auckland later this month.

The accused will appear via audio visual link, not in person.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the courts have been operating mainly remotely.

The Waitakere Distrcit Court is continuing that process at the moment.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster earlier said the investigation was ongoing and they could not rule out more people being charged.

Coster said Auckland police would remain armed until they were "satisfied that the right people are in custody".

"This violence was directed at police it seems as a result of a traffic stop. Clearly any person with a firearm in this state of mind is dangerous, but I don't believe that the general public needs to be concerned at this point in time."

He did not believe there was any risk to the public.

Image: RNZ

In a statement, police said their thoughts were with the family of the slain officer and they were making sure the family was given all possible support.

Until yesterday, it had been more than 10 years since a New Zealand police officer was killed in the line of duty.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said the death was devastating news. Police Minister Stuart Nash said the slain officer had dedicated his career "to keeping us safe".

- additional reporting RNZ