Woman sought over suspicious fires

Maya Moore Photo: Supplied/NZ Police

Police are looking to speak to a woman in relation to two rural fires in South Wairarapa.

Fire and Emergency said it received reports of a house fire in Wards Line, Morison Bush, at 3.44am today.

On arrival, crews found multiple buildings alight, including houses, sheds and barns.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, police said they wanted the public's help in finding Maya Moore, who may be able to help with inquiries.

Moore (47) is described as being about 185cm tall, of thin build, and often wears an oil skin waistcoat and cowboy hat.

Police believe she was in the area about 4am today and may have been seen walking or hitch-hiking.

"We are interested in any sightings of Ms Moore at this time," Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson said.

Police were concerned for her wellbeing and asked Morison Bush residents to be vigilant and check their properties.

"The public is advised not to approach her," Thomson said.

Police said it was also understood she had access to a white 2003 Toyota Corolla sedan, with the registration BKZ826.

While it has now been found in Wards Line, police are also seeking reports of sightings of this vehicle from over the past few days.

Fire and Emergency is treating the fires as suspicious and said investigators would begin their inquiries as soon as it was safe to do so.

Anyone with any information about Moore's whereabouts can call police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, referencing file number 221011/4122.