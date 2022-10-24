Woman stabbed near West Auckland mall

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed with a screwdriver at a park in West Auckland.

Emergency services were called to a park near the LynnMall where the woman had been waiting for her partner doing shopping at Countdown this afternoon.

Her uncle, Kawiti Kawiti, told The New Zealand Herald she had been targeted by a person who had previously made threats against her.

It’s understood the woman is a well-known local identity and she was taken to Auckland City Hospital by ambulance.

Police confirmed they responded to a "disorder incident" at Great North Rd near the park about 1.30pm.

“A man is custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public.”

A large police presence was at the scene this afternoon and an area of the park has been cordoned off.