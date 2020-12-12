Saturday, 12 December 2020

Woman's body found beside burnt vehicle

    A woman has been found dead next to her burnt-out vehicle after a crash in the Tasman District.

    Emergency services were called to Te Towaka-Port Ligar Rd, in Admiralty Bay, just after 9pm yesterday.

    "[Authorities] located a vehicle that had left the road and caught fire - and the body of a female nearby," a statement said.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed the woman was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

    Police were working to determine the circumstances of the crash and were at the scene this afternoon.

    NZ Herald

