Women, dogs hurt in alleged hit-and-run

A man has been charged with careless driving after an alleged hit-and-run in Paremoremo, Auckland on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Attwood Rd at 7.10am after reports of a white ute hitting two people and their dogs.

The driver allegedly left the scene in the vehicle without stopping.

Police said one woman was seriously injured and another was moderately injured - both were taken to hospital.

Their dogs were also injured.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with careless driving causing injury, failing to ascertain injury and failing to stop.

"The investigation remains ongoing, however we would like to thank all the members of the public who have so far contacted police," Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams said.

The man is set to appear in North Shore District Court on July 12.