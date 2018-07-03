Women's unpaid work to count back in workforce

julie-anne-genter-headshot_0.jpg Julie Anne Genter

New efforts to shrink the gender pay gap in the public sector will see unpaid work such as volunteering, parenting and caregiving taken into account when a woman returns to the workforce or applies for a job in the state sector.

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter has pledged to eliminate the gender pay gap in the core public sector, which was at 12.5% last year.

That was the lowest since 2000 when it was first measured according to the State Services Commission, which measures average pay.

In its report last year on the pay gap, the State Services Commission said that anecdotally, time off for parenting or caring was a key driver in the gap because of its effect on career progression and pay.

There have long been calls for such ‘‘unpaid’’ work to be recognised as experience when a woman returned to the workforce and her salary was evaluated.

Acknowledging the relationship between paid and unpaid work is one of five principles state sector bosses have to consider when recruiting and promoting staff to close the gap.

The principles released will guide them to recognise skills and experience gained through unpaid and caring work and ensure they were ‘‘utilised and rewarded’’.

Ms Genter said the principles would guide all Government work on gender pay and ensure women’s contributions, skills and experience across the board, including in unpaid work.

State Services Minister Chris Hipkins said the principles were developed by state sector unions and agencies, including the State Services Commission.

‘‘The Government recognises workplace gender equality must be addressed by policies around recruitment, remuneration, career progression and many more.’’

Other principles include freedom from bias or discrimination, transparency and accessibility, sustainability, and participation and engagement.

The SSC said the gap had narrowed over recent years partly because of the increasing proportion of women in senior leadership roles (48%, up from 38% in 2008) and closing gender pay differences in large workforces.