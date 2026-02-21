Work-related concussions rise 80% among Oranga Tamariki staff

File photo: NZME / Supplied

The professional body for social workers says a surge in diagnosed work related concussions at Oranga Tamariki is deeply concerning.

Figures released to RNZ reveal the number of head injuries suffered by Oranga Tamariki staff while at work had increased by 80 percent in the past five years.

Oranga Tamariki said there were 157 work-related concussions between January 2021 and December 2025, suffered by 146 staff members.

It declined to reveal where those head injuries took place, citing privacy concerns.

Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers chief executive Nathan Chong Nee said employers had an obligation to keep employees safe.

"We stand alongside our members, the complexity and risk in their mahi are increasing, and safety must be treated as non‑negotiable," he said.

Chong Nee, who was a registered social worker, said he knew the reality of walking into volatile situations.

"Keeping tamariki and whānau safe starts with keeping the people who serve them safe."

The association would be seeking assurance from Oranga Tamariki on what action would be taken, he said.

"We expect action that protects kaimahi and, in turn, the tamariki and whānau they serve."

Public Service Association national secretary Fleur Fitzsimmons said concussions suffered by Oranga Tamariki staff were a symptom of youth residences under too much pressure.

"The facilities are not fit for purpose, we have an unsafe staffing mix, double shifts are too common, and there are roster gaps. There's a whole range of issues contributing to this and Oranga Tamariki needs to get to the bottom of what's going on and stop it," she said.

"Oranga Tamariki needs to look into all these factors and others to make sure that this aggression towards Oranga Tamariki workers stops."

Oranga Tamariki said it took any injury sustained at work extremely seriously, and placed particular emphasis on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of staff following potential head injuries.

Deputy chief executive of people, culture and enabling services Nicholas Pole said its staff deserved to come to work every day and know they were safe, and any instances where that wasn't happening was unacceptable.

"We are currently reviewing all concussion injury incidents and once that is complete, we will have a better understanding of what has led to this increase," he said.

Pole said Oranga Tamariki had become more vigilant in the recording and monitoring of all injuries to staff, which could have led to an increase in recordings of concussions.

It was progressing a programme of work focused on strengthening how it prevented, identified, and supported head injuries in the workplace.

This would include improving reporting processes, guidance for leaders and staff, and ensuring wrap-around support to anyone who experienced such an injury, he said.

"Our Youth Justice Residences are an area where staff are at higher risk of a concussion due to the complex nature of the work and the dynamic environment, and they will be supported through the above programme of work."

Pole said Oranga Tamariki also engaged a third-party health and injury-management provider.

"This provider proactively contacts any staff member who reports a head injury, regardless of whether an ACC claim is lodged. During this initial engagement, the staff member's needs are assessed, and referrals made for specialist concussion services and wellbeing support, when required," he said.

"Staff concerned about their safety at work are encouraged to speak with their manager and work with the Oranga Tamariki Health and Safety team to ensure they have what they need to undertake their roles in a safe manner."