Worker freed after buried in Papakura pit

A construction worker trapped in a 3-metre-deep trench he was digging has been freed by emergency staff.
The man was working on a subdivision on Settlement Rd in Papakura this afternoon when he was buried by soil.
Scott Osmond, from the New Zealand Fire Service, said officers from three appliances and workers on site worked to free the man with shovels.
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.