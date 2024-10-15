Workplace accident leaves one dead in Chch

Photo: Google

A person has died after a serious accident at a Christchurch workplace.

Police, Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency NZ rushed to Humes NZ on Carmen Rd, Hornby, about 12.40pm on Tuesday.

Police said one person was found dead at the commercial premises.

Worksafe has been advised.

"Police will make enquiries into the circumstances of the death on behalf of the Coroner."

St John sent two ambulances, a rapid response unit, and an operations manager.

Fire crews from the Ilam and Wigram stations also attended the medical event.

Humes is involved in manufacturing concrete pipes and precast concrete products.