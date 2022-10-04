Worries for farmers as snow predicted

Sheep in the snow, near SH 85, in August. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The MetService has issued a heavy snow watch for much of the South Island, leaving many high country farmers nervous about the impact the late wintry blast could have on lambing and calving.

A MetService spokesman said there would be heavy snow in Marlborough (south of the Clarence River), Canterbury, Otago, Southland and Fiordland lasting from tonight until noon on Thursday and snow amounts might approach warning criteria above 400m.

Federated Farmers Otago president Mark Patterson said while most low-country farmers in Southland and Otago had now finished their lambing and calving seasons, high-country farmers were just beginning theirs.

"It’s more the high-country farmers that are just getting into their lambing now — they’ll be a bit nervous.

"An event like this, if it gets too bad, it will be concerning.

"They’ll be doing everything they can to make sure [stock are] well fed and in sheltered positions.

"It’s very much a wait-and-see-what-happens situation."

The storm had the potential to affect farm growth.

"Obviously, for the horticulture people, the spectre of late frosts will be making them nervous as well."

In the Dunedin area, rain is expected this afternoon and the wind will turn southwesterly, bringing snow down to 300m this evening.

Snow was expected to fall to 200m in Southland tonight, and down to 400m in inland Otago.

The MetService forecast for tomorrow was showers with possible thunderstorms, snow lowering to sea level in Dunedin and snow to low levels in inland Otago and Southland. Cold southwesterlies might become gale force around the regions from noon.

On Thursday, early snow showers were expected to turn to occasional rain from noon across the regions and strong southwesterlies were expected to ease in the evening.

Queenstown and Wanaka were not expected to be hard hit. Snow was only expected to fall to 1000m today and a few snow showers tomorrow, but it was expected to be clear at night.

Snow was likely to affect many roads and disruption to travel was likely across the South Island.

People were advised to proceed with care and keep up to date with the weather forecasts and travel advice.

MetService meteorologist John Law said temperatures could drop to freezing across the country as far as the top of the North Island, as air from the Southern Ocean swept northwards.

"We are all going to feel this very cold air when it arrives.

"While temperatures in the central parts of the South Island will be the coldest, even up in the winterless north we could find temperatures cold enough for a touch of ground frost.

"Daytime temperatures will be struggling to break into double digits for many on Thursday, and with strong southwesterly winds whipping around coastal parts of the county, the wind chill is going to make it feel colder still," he said.