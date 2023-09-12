Yanfei Bao search returns to area near Christchurch

Yanfei Bao

Police investigating the death of a Christchurch real estate agent will return to a previously searched area as they continue efforts to find her body.

Yanfei Bao was last seen alive on July 19 when she arrived at a house for sale in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby to show a potential buyer through it.

A week later, the 44-year-old's disappearance was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Police have previously searched the Greenpark area near Christchurch.

In a statement, police said they had identified a number of places to be searched tomorrow.

They will use a specialist group to focus efforts in Greenpark and Hudsons Rd.

Police again appealed to the public for any information, saying people should contact them via 105 either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230720/5911.

Christchurch man Tingjun Cao has been charged with Bao's kidnap and murder. He has pleaded not guilty.