'You don't deserve animals': Cat allegedly thrown from car

Taylah McEwen claims a cat was thrown from this vehicle along State Highway 2 on Boxing Day. Photo: Taylah McEwen via NZ Herald

Police and SPCA are investigating after a cat was allegedly thrown from a moving car on State Highway 2 near Dannevirke on Boxing Day.

On Wednesday, Taylah McEwen posted on Facebook describing the moment she allegedly saw a cat go flying out the car window at speeds of 100kmh.

Posting an image of a car to Facebook, McEwen wrote: "You rude people, you never deserve to have animals in your life if you're just going to chuck your cat out of a moving vehicle on state highway 2 just before Danniverke.

"You ****head were doing over 100kms and you just throw a living animal out and don't even care that there are cars and trucks behind you.

"That poor cat was jumping all over the road with probably a broken back or neck and you ****ing speed off.

"Hope karma gets you."

Police received a complaint about 2pm on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said: "Police are making initial enquiries but animal cruelty offences are generally managed by the SPCA.

"We would always just recommend that people get in touch with police (and in this instance SPCA) if they witness anything suspicious, or anything that makes them feel unsafe."

McEwen's post has been shared more than 5,000 times in less than 23 hours.

It is not known if the cat survived.