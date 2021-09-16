Thursday, 16 September 2021

Young man killed in Christchurch crash named

    A 20-year-old man who died after two vehicles collided head-on in Christchurch earlier this week has been named. 

    Keegan Sullivan, of Christchurch, was killed when the vehicle he was a passenger in collided with another vehicle on Sumner Rd about 11pm on Monday.

    Following the crash, Superintendent Lane Todd said it appeared one vehicle had crossed the centre line and collided head-on with another vehicle travelling in the other direction.

    Sullivan died at the scene of the crash between Old Sumner Lyttelton and Evans Pass Rds, near Lyttelton.

    Two other people were transported to Christchurch Hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with moderate injuries.

    An investigation into the crash, involving the serious crash unit, is ongoing.

     

