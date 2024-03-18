Young Otago-trained lawyer killed in suspected hit-and-run in Sydney

Mitch East, 28, died after being hit by a car in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. Photo: Supplied

A young New Zealander killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Sydney at the weekend was described as a "highly talented lawyer" by his employer.

Mitch East, 28, was found bleeding on a Tamarama street at 4am on Sunday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. Tamarama is in the city's east, just south of Bondi Beach.

"Police and paramedics performed CPR but were unable to revive the man and he died at the scene," NSW police said.

He had "extensive inquiries", police said in their initial statement. Australian media said police suspected it was a hit-and-run, but were not ruling anything out.

University of Otago Law Professor Andrew Geddis said East "epitomised the best of Otago Law School.”

Geddis told Stuff website that East received the top scholarship to Cambridge, New York and Harvard.

"No one student has ever been offered all three, he was very bright, achieved well and got along with everyone."

According to his LinkedIn profile, East had previously been a judge's clerk and the Supreme Court of New Zealand and a senior adviser to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch Terrorist Attack.

He had studied at the University of Otago and Harvard.

His current employer, Australian law firm Arnold Bloch Leibler, told staff in an email he was a "highly talented lawyer and popular and valued member of the firm, whose loss will be deeply felt".

The text of the email was shared with RNZ.

"The partners expressed heartfelt condolences to Mitch's parents, his partner and many close friends, both within and outside of Arnold Bloch Leibler."

Sydney Morning Herald reported East's family had been informed of his death by police, and were "upset and distraught". NSW Police told RNZ on Monday afternoon (NZT) they would be making another statement soon.

The driver of a white SUV nearby was reportedly being sought by police, who were combing through CCTV footage.

9News reported neighbours hear "a loud bang or thud followed by a car alarm" around when it happened.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson told RNZ consular officials were aware of the death in Sydney.

"We extend our sympathies to their family at this difficult time."