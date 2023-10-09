Young teens arrested after grocery store rampage

A 13-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested after a grocery store was robbed by a large group of young people overnight.

The owners of the 24/7 Supavalue store in Ōtara reportedly used a shopping basket to try to defend their shop.

CCTV footage from the store showed a maroon vehicle arriving at the store on Dawson Rd in Clover Park.

A New Zealand Herald photographer who viewed footage playing on a screen inside the store said at least seven youths could be seen running into the store.

The young people could be seen grabbing smoking products before fleeing.

Newshub reported the owners had tried to defend their property using a shopping basket.

A still from the video shows the store left in chaos, with smoking products strewn across the floor.

Police told the New Zealand Herald in a statement that two people had been arrested following the “alleged burglary”.

Officers responded around 1.42am to reports of the burglary. A number of items were taken and the offenders fled in a vehicle before police arrived, the statement said.

“Shortly after, police arrested two youths. A 16-year-old was charged with burglary, aggravated assault and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and will appear in Manukau Youth Court today.

“A 13-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid Services.”

The Herald understands the vehicle used was located and recovered from nearby Bairds Rd.

The shop remained taped off by police with a scene guard this morning.