'You're too old to be doing donuts': judge

A 40-year-old man has lost his licence after police caught him doing "donuts" on a busy intersection in Whanganui.

Frank Harry Mohr pleaded guilty to sustained loss of traction when he appeared in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Stephen Butler said at 11.36pm on December 27, 2017 Mohr was spotted by police on the intersection of Polson St and Carson St in Castlecliff, Whanganui doing 260 degree donuts.

Mr Butler said Mohr had told police that he had "just lost control of the vehicle" and became verbally abusive.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Burlace said that he wasn't angry at the police but another circumstance that had just happened.

"He can see how he appeared but he wants them to know he respects the job the police do," Ms Burlace said.

Earlier this week police told the Chronicle that they had been receiving more reports than usual of nuisance vehicle use, particularly in the Gonville area around Alma and Koromiko Rds.

Sergeant Aaron Bunker said the complaints included loud revving of vehicles and driving behaviour such as doing burnouts.

Mr Bunker said people could assist police by obtaining as many details as possible about the vehicle, such as the colour, make and registration, to help them identify it.

"However, people need to keep themselves safe and not put themselves in a dangerous situation by trying to get that information," Mr Bunker said.

Judge Philip Crayton convicted Mohr and ordered him to appear in court within the next 12 months if called upon. Mohr was disqualified from driving for six months.

"At the age of 40 you shouldn't be doing donuts, end of story," the judge told Mohr.