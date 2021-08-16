Youth arrested, charged with murder over party stabbing

The Fendalton property on Saturday morning. Photo: RNZ / Belinda McCammon

Police have arrested one person in relation to the death of a teenager who was stabbed at a party in Christchurch on Friday.

Police said a youth has been charged with murder and two counts of wounding after Zion Purukamu was killed and two other teens were injured in the incident.

The youth is set to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court tomorrow.

Zion Purukamu, 16, died in hospital after being stabbed at a house party in Medbury Tce in the upmarket Christchurch suburb Fendalton on Friday night.

A 17 and 14 year old were also stabbed, and remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"Zion's family have been advised of the arrest and they thank members of the public who have provided information to Police so far.

"Operation Medbury remains an active investigation and Police still want to speak to people who were at the party when the incident occurred."

Anyone with information that could assist our investigation or anyone who is yet to come forward is asked to contact Police on 105 and reference Operation Medbury.

As this matter is now before the Courts, Police will not be making any further comment.