Youths with machete target fans leaving rugby: police

Hamilton police have arrested three youths following three aggravated robberies across the city.

The first incident involved a group of allegedly armed youths, in a maroon vehicle and wearing balaclavas, threatening a teenage male in Pukete.

The incident occurred about 6.05pm and the teen's cellphone and jacket were stolen.

At 9pm, four young people leaving the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and Crusaders at FMG Stadium Waikato were confronted by two people wielding a machete.

The pair stole a cellphone.

A police spokesperson said a similar incident, in which another cellphone was taken, happened around the same time in Pukete.

“Urgent action taken by police identified those involved in this offending and as a result three youths have been charged with three aggravated robberies."

The trio are due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow.