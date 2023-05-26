Youth's two-hour joyride through city

A prolific youth offender has been taken into custody following an alleged joy ride across Christchurch that lasted more than two hours.

A police spokesperson said the incident began about 2.50pm on Thursday when staff were notified of reports of “concerning driving behaviour” in Wigram.

Cordons were placed around a wide area in Wigram as police searched for the vehicle, which was not located.

A helicopter was called in to observe the vehicle about 3.15pm. The vehicle then allegedly hit a police car on Jones Rd and fled southbound on Weedons Rd about 3.40pm. No one was injured.

Spikes were then placed on the intersection of Birches Rd and Robinsons Rd, but did not stop the vehicle.

It was spiked on Memorial Ave around 4.50pm and the car was stopped on the Christchurch Southern Motorway about 5pm. Two youths were taken into custody.

The Herald understands one of the youths is a prolific youth offender who is well-known to police.

A source told the New Zealand Herald the youths drove at excessive speeds and failed to stop on multiple occasions.

“There was a huge police investment of staff trying to minimise the risk and gain an apprehension.”

A police spokesperson said the youths drove on the wrong side of the road multiple times and went around roundabouts the wrong way.

Footage of the arrest showed a large number of police cars on the Southern Motorway, with one teen being held on the ground in handcuffs.

Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Told said fleeing police was not worth it.

“You put yourself, other members of the public in danger, and police staff at risk,” he said.

“When you’re signalled by police to stop, please just stop, as the outcome will be better for everyone involved.”

The Herald earlier revealed a 9-year-old was believed to be among one of many groups of youth offenders behind a series of car thefts and burglaries in Christchurch.

A police source told the Herald staff were seeing a “continual drop in age” in youth offenders.

“I think that’s a very concerning aspect because for us it’s now dropping very strongly into that non-prosecutable group and that’s causing us headaches because we can’t bring any control to that, we can’t bring any meaningful accountability.

“There is still the activeness of the higher age level which just continues on as it always has, but this younger group, what we are seeing is just that repetitive nature of their offending because they’re getting caught, they’re getting returned home and they’re out and gone within hours and back into the offending.”

Todd earlier told the Herald youth offending was an issue that is being experienced right across the country at present, with Canterbury “no exception”.

“Police is committed to working with our partners and communities to prevent youth offending, support victims of crime, and hold young offenders to account in a meaningful and effective way.

“Effectively dealing with youth offenders provides a unique opportunity to prevent future harm in our communities.”

Police were involved in a number of initiatives aimed at preventing youth offending and reoffending.

“We recognise that in order to prevent future generations of young people from serious harm, we need to work in a collaborative way to address the underlying causes of youth offending.”

By Sam Sherwood and Rachel Maher