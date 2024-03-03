Zany Zeus halloumi cheese recalled

Photo: Supplied / New Zealand Food Safety

New Zealand Food Safety is recalling Zany Zeus brand halloumi cheese after a bacteria was discovered.

Zany Zeus branded halloumi with a best before date of March 8 is being taken off shelves.

NZ Food Safety's deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said Bacillus cereus bacteria has been found, which can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Most people get better within 24 hours, he said.

Food Safety have not received any reports of illness from the halloumi and discovered the bacteria during routine testing.