Mud and misery: The mystery of Dunedin's immigration barracks

When the first European settlers arrived in Dunedin in 1848 after months at sea they were shocked to find out there was no accomodation available for them onshore.

A team of men were sent up the harbour from Port Chalmers and with the help of local Māori were able to cobble together primitive shelter sheds on the shoreline of the new settlement.

Using a sketch by surveyor Charles Kettle from 1849, Toitū Otago Settlers Museum curator Seán Brosnahan looks at they "mystery" of the barracks and what the conditions inside those shelters were like.

In a series of videos Brosnahan is sharing the stories of Otago and Dunedin's history.

