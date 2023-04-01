Skip to main content
Dunedin
15
|
8
Friday,
Fri,
28
April
Apr
2023
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Easter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
SUBSCRIBER
Second-hand shop born of promise to self
Rose Fisk has unfinished business in Dunedin.
Residents ‘gutted’ reuse shop closing
Residents ‘gutted’ reuse shop closing
News Wastebusters will close the doors of its Alexandra operation at the end of June has left Central Otago locals reeling.
Fire destroys campervan in Frankton
Fire destroys campervan in Frankton
A fire has destroyed a campervan at a motor camp in Frankton this evening.
Watch: Family home once defence ‘barracks’
Watch: Family home once defence ‘barracks’
"I’m the sort of person who dreams of finding antiques at the back of rundown sheds," Marian Poole says. "So it was just magic to find this thing."
SUBSCRIBER
Family home once defence ‘barracks’
SUBSCRIBER
Family home once defence ‘barracks’
When the owner of this house stumbled across it more than 45 years ago, she had no idea of its military connections. Kim Dungey reports.
The South Today bulletin: Thursday, April 27
The South Today bulletin: Thursday, April 27
The South Today bulletin: Thursday, April 27
Alexandra Wastebusters closing down
Alexandra Wastebusters closing down
In a shock announcement, social enterprise Wastebusters revealed last night it is closing its Alexandra operation.
Poppy dress honours Gallipoli fallen soldiers
Poppy dress honours Gallipoli fallen soldiers
About 2800 poppies have been hand-stitched on a dress which aims to remember and honour the fallen soldiers of Gallipoli.
Global Insight: Can Sudan find peace before it's too late?
Global Insight: Can Sudan find peace before it's too late?
It is doubtful all overseas players with fingers in the Sudanese pie want peace, University of Otago foreign affairs specialist Professor Robert Patman says.
Car rolls after colliding with ambulance; one injured
Car rolls after colliding with ambulance; one injured
A person was moderately injured after the car they were in rolled on to its side after colliding with an ambulance travelling under lights near Dunedin Hospital.
Services respond to two-car incident
Services respond to two-car incident
Emergency services respond to a two-car collision in Fitzroy St, Caversham, about 3.30pm yesterday.
SUBSCRIBER
3D-printed breast tissue aim of project
SUBSCRIBER
3D-printed breast tissue aim of project
Cutting-edge research from the University of Otago could help reconstruct breast tissue cancer patients have lost during treatment.
SUBSCRIBER
Laundry worker admitted to hospital after becoming trapped in machine
SUBSCRIBER
Laundry worker admitted to hospital after becoming trapped in machine
Emergency services were called to an Invercargill industrial laundry about 1pm yesterday after a woman became trapped in a machine.
Natural touch for family day out
Natural touch for family day out
Families enjoyed a peaceful autumnal day at Chingford Park on Saturday for Wild Dunedin Ōtepoti Mohoao New Zealand Festival of Nature.
The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, April 26
The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, April 26
The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, April 26
The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, April 26
The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, April 26
The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, April 26
Cars hit lamppost, fence after crash
Cars hit lamppost, fence after crash
One car crashed into a fence and another into a lamppost after the vehicles collided in Caversham this afternoon.
Serious injuries after arm caught in machinery
Serious injuries after arm caught in machinery
One person is in a serious condition following a workplace accident in Invercargill.
One injured after car, ambulance collide near hospital
One injured after car, ambulance collide near hospital
One person has moderate injuries after the car they were in collided with an ambulance outside Dunedin Hospital, St John has confirmed.
Centennial event first service for 70 years
Centennial event first service for 70 years
It may have been 70 years since the last Menzies Ferry Anzac Day service was held but there was a good turnout for yesterday’s event.
