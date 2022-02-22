Henry George Charles, Viscount Lascelles and Princess Mary, only daughter of King George V and Queen Mary. The pair married on February 26, 1922. — Otago Witness,

7.3.1922.

In the matter of the love affairs of ladies of the English reigning house much ceremony has still to be observed. Briefly here is how the courtship of the Princess Mary by Lord Lascelles was conducted.

They never met alone. It is one of the rigid rules of court etiquette that the daughter of the Sovereign must never be alone in the presence of any man with the exception of immediate male relations. Always when the Princess met Lord Lascelles she was attended either by her lady-in-waiting, Lady Joan Mulholland, or some members or a member of her own family or by a lady of Queen Mary’s household. Of course, before the courtship began at all Lord Lascelles had to obtain the consent of the King and Queen to win the hand and heart of their only daughter. When their Majesties consented to Lord Lascelles doing so it did not necessarily mean that Princess Mary would agree to marry the Viscount; up to that time her Royal Highness had met him about half a dozen times and had only the most distant acquaintance with him. She had never spoken to him for more than five minutes at their meetings in the hunting field and ballroom. She had never danced with him. But Lord Lascelles could not propose to the Princess until it had been conveyed to him by a member of the Princess’s family that if he did propose the Princess would be likely to regard his proposal favourably.

The information was convoyed to Lord Lascelles by the Duke of York at a dinner at the Marlborough Club. The next day Lord Lascelles went to Sandringham by invitation of the King, and during a stroll in the woods, as has been officially announced, he proposed to the Princess. When he did so, walking behind her Royal Highness were two ladies of Queen Mary’s court. The four then returned to Sandringham House for afternoon tea. There were present the King and Queen, who received from the Princess the information that she had promised to marry the man standing beside her. It was then that Lord Lascelles gave the Princess his first embrace, kissing her on both cheeks.

Women’s ward at Port Chalmers

A new three-bed women’s ward at the Port Chalmers Cottage Hospital was officially opened yesterday afternoon in the presence of a number of local residents, also visitors from the city, including Dr Falconer and Messrs Dove and Quelch, members of the Hospital Board. Mr W.E.S. Knight (chairman of the Hospital Board) congratulated the district on obtaining this addition to the hospital, which was originally opened almost exactly 10 years ago. Then it was made clear that the institution was to be used for accidents only, and that when patients were sufficiently recovered they would be removed to the General Hospital in Dunedin and no other cases were to be admitted to the institution. Now there seemed to be a change in the department’s policy, and in the opinion of the people, that cottage hospitals should be erected in such centres as warranted such institutions. He expressed the board’s thanks to the local committee for the work it had done and governing the institution and the management and caretaking of the grounds. He also thanked the local doctors, who were acting at the hospital in an honorary capacity, and he felt sure that the innovation of the new ward would assist them very materially in any difficult work that may arise, in that it now provided for either sex, whereas provision was previously made for only one sex. This female ward would also be available in emergencies for maternity work.

Boy’s bravery at Balclutha

A boy named William Noble, while bathing with some companions in a hole in the river near the steamer landing on Sunday, got into difficulties. He had gone down for the second time

when a lad named Ranold Macpherson, son of Mr E.G. Macpherson, of Wyndham, who was passing at the time, noted the bather’s plight and without a moment’s hesitation, threw off his coat and leaped in, not even stopping to take off his boots.

— ODT, 23.2.1922.