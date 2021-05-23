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Taiwan has been seen as a flashpoint for decades, a potential source of conflict and even world war. This unease has amplified in recent months.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, one it has vowed to retake. Taiwanese, meanwhile, fiercely guard their “independence” even if they dare not formally proclaim it.

The country includes the small remnants of the early indigenous people conquered centuries ago, two main waves of immigration from China and, most recently, Chiang Kai-shek and the Kuomintang Nationalists, driven from China in 1949 after losing the Chinese civil war.

The Nationalists were prepared to re-engage when the opportunity arose. That time, of course, never came. Eventually, too, their dictatorship over Taiwan crumbled, and the island became democratic.

Taiwan is, however, no matter its prosperity, home to a mere 23million people, tiny when compared to China’s 1.4billion. Given China’s ever-growing wealth and military and diplomatic might, Taiwan becomes more exposed and vulnerable.

As long as Taiwan does not formally declare independence, and as long as the United States backs Taiwan — even if the full strength of its assurances is not specific — it would seem conflict could continue to be avoided. China would carry on with its bellicose language as well as isolating Taiwan internationally.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese interests have invested heavily in China — about $40billion worth — and links are strong. But several developments are causing additional concern. United States power in East Asia has lessened, certainly compared to China’s might. Defending against a quick strike on Taiwan would be extremely difficult.

China, under President Xi Jinping, has become more aggressive. It has, despite protests from neighbouring nations created bases in the South China Sea and pushed its interests unashamedly around the world.

The assertive Chinese president himself sees the reunification of Taiwan as a goal to be achieved while he rules. His need to build his legacy and his stated commitments add pressure to act. In 2018, President Xi Jinping said “reunification” of Taiwan with China was an “inevitable requirement for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people”.

On the US side, relations with China deteriorated under the erratic president Donald Trump, and his successor, Joe Biden, is determined not to be seen as soft on China.

China has in the past spoken of the option of “one country two systems” for Taiwan. Even if the Taiwanese had been ready to buy that line, China’s actions in bringing Hong Kong to heel have destroyed any remnants of faith in such an outcome.

It could well be that China continues to play the long game, biding its time and continuing to build its strength. But who knows what the uncertainty of world affairs might bring? Who knows what mistakes might be made? History shows nations do stumble and blunder to confrontation.

It is fortunate China has rebounded well from the blows of Covid-19. For, as is widely recognised, war, and doses of old-fashioned patriotism, is often cultivated when distraction from domestic affairs is needed.

Despite the more frequent incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone this year and naval exercises near the island, logic dictates any invasion would be too risky.

The enormously powerful United States could still feel obliged to intervene, heavily armed and geographically challenging Taiwan could put up quite a fight, and the blowback around the world could be enormous.

Worldwide trade and interlinked manufacturing and investment creates powerful mutual interests.

Nonetheless, China’s leaders could convince themselves that the United States’ “strategic ambiguity” over Taiwan is sufficiently weak and that it could “reintegrate” its renegade territory.

China is becoming bolder, and it is cranking up the pressure. This makes Taiwan an increasingly dangerous flashpoint.