Step-by-step, New Zealand moves closer to creating a large lake at Lake Onslow, east of Roxburgh.

Resource consents are being lodged for geotechnical investigations near the lake and around the Teviot Valley.

This, as a full-page advertisement this month in this newspaper explained, is to investigate the feasibility of a pumped-hydro scheme.

A dam would raise the existing reservoir.

Water would be pumped up from the Clutha River when electricity is surplus.

Water would then be released down a tunnel and through a pumphouse to generate power when it was needed — notably in dry years when the South Island hydro lakes are low.

The investigations are part of the Government’s NZ Battery Project in an attempt to insulate power supply from the “dry year problem” and to support the Government’s 100% renewable electricity goal.

This really could be “think big”. Early estimates are for a $4 billion cost and 3500 workers during construction. That dwarfs, for example, the $1.5 billion for the new Dunedin Hospital, and some believe the $4 billion is well light.

Everyone knows such projects — just think Transmission Gully — often blow their budgets.

The South has seen grand power projects fail to proceed.

Just think about the $2 billion Meridian wind farm plan for the Lammermoor Range (abandoned in 2012) and the $1.2 billion Project Aqua in the lower Waitaki Valley (terminated in 2004).

Charging ahead would be foolish. The proposed perhaps 84sq km reservoir would be a nightmare to fill and maintain if the geology is unsuitable. The power tunnel back to the Clutha River also depends on the right conditions.

Lake Onslow earmarked for a power bank. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Key technological developments and other changes in circumstances could also take place before mega dollars are spent. This could affect any decision to go ahead.

Each of New Zealand’s renewable power sources has fundamental drawbacks. Sometimes the wind does not blow, and the sun certainly does not shine at the time most electricity is needed on winter evenings.

Hydroelectricity, producing about 80% of grid requirements, suffers when the rains do not come in sufficient quantity.

That occurs regularly, perhaps about one year in seven, for the bulk of power from the Waitaki Catchment and for the significant Clutha dams. Dry years could become more common with climate change.

Lake Onslow would operate as the backup. It could prevent the burning of coal and gas to top up power in times of shortage. It could also mean much more consistent prices instead of the skyrocketing peaks being experienced spasmodically at present.

Other possibilities include much smaller pumped hydro schemes in the North Island closer to where most power is required. Achieving anything like the required amount of storage, though, seems doubtful.

Lake Onslow, however, could store as much energy as this country’s hydro lakes combined.

Clearly, the Government is serious about this. The $30 million feasibility work is well under way and initial findings are due soon. In 2020, Labour also announced $70 million was being set aside so stage two could be ready to roll.

Environmental questions remain to be examined and the business and strategic case must be sound. New Zealand also must be careful not to commit too much money to achieve the last percentage point or two to reach 100% renewable when similar spending elsewhere could do more to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.

The temptation to seek what looks good (the full 100%) rather than what is best for fighting climate change must be resisted.

The massive scale of the project is difficult to imagine, notwithstanding the projected costs. It is said it would be New Zealand’s biggest infrastructure project since the 1980s.

The risks and potential benefits are enormous. If the plan is abandoned, then so be it.

Therefore, the step-by-step approach is best.

No matter the many millions are already being spent, the planners and the decision-makers need to keep open minds on the viability and wisdom of this proposed gigantic battery.