Erosion at Middle Beach looking back toward St Clair from the end of Moana Rua. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

An optimist would say the latest plan to tackle the pressing issue of coastal erosion on Dunedin’s southern coast is a welcome sign of progress.

The cynic might say: here we go again.

Yes, as everybody knows, Ocean Beach is slip, sliding away, and has been for an awfully long time.

Over 100-plus years, local authorities have tried everything within their power to manage and limit the effects of coastal erosion.

Backstop walls, sand sausages, notches in sand dunes, plantings — lots of potential solutions, but nothing that really hit home.

Groynes — solid structures extending from the shore into the sea — have been a discussion point in recent years, though for every new Dunedin city councillor like Jules Radich that urges the city to consider bringing them back, there is an expert saying, well, they might end up causing even more erosion.

It is a tricky issue, and two quotes from interested parties late last year encompass that neatly. Dunedin City Council infrastructure services general manager Simon Drew labelled it a ‘‘complex, dynamic environment’’, and St Clair Action Group co-chairman Richard Egan described it as ‘‘a diabolical problem’’.

The constant threat of erosion allied with the rising pressures of climate change means this ‘‘complex’’ and ‘‘diabolical’’ issue is not going to go away.

So, here comes the grandly titled Our Coast Our Community: St Clair-St Kilda Coastal Plan project, the latest plan to tackle coastal erosion.

It will start with public consultation — ‘‘the community has to understand what we are facing and then make a decision’’, in the words of Cr Jim O’Malley — and be followed by the development of technical solutions.

It is to be hoped that, while the plan has been cringingly presented as a ‘‘two-phase engagement process’’, it could end up being less of a talkfest and more of a firm call to action.

AND ANOTHER THING

Do people care less about our national game?

Or has New Zealand Rugby just done a remarkably effective job at burying debate on its latest crisis point?

Whatever the reason, there has been an oddly muted response to news the national union was working out what to do with the findings of an independent investigation into the state of the sport in this country.

It’s all very hush-hush, of course. To absolutely nobody’s surprise, the report is not being made public.

Again, New Zealand Rugby is forgetting that it does not own the sport; it is merely looking after it for us.

Nevertheless, plenty agree there are serious problems with rugby, notably the withering of the grassroots and the levels of apathy at the elite end.

Something needs to be done. But what, exactly?

There is talk of centralising high-performance centres in cities with Super Rugby teams (that will go down well in the regions); addressing resourcing (job losses, presumably); and investigating inefficiencies in domestic competitions (uh oh, fans of the ITM Cup and Heartland Championship might get a little nervous).

NZR boss Mark Robinson is talking of a ‘‘once-in-a-generation’’ opportunity to safeguard the sport’s future. We need to know more, and soon, about how exactly that is going to be achieved.