Edward, Prince of Wales, accompanied by Lt-col L. Holland DSO, inspects pipers of the 2nd Battalion Seaforth Highlanders at Delhi during his Royal visit to India. — Otago Witness, 16.5.1922.

Delhi, February 15: The Prince reached Delhi in the afternoon.

The route of two and a-half miles through the city to the vice-regal lodge was lined by an enormous crowd, including great numbers of Indians resident in the city and from villages within a radius of 20 miles of the capital.

The demonstration quite overshadowed the hartal which had been proclaimed, the observance of which was noticeable only in the native portion of the city.

During the night bills in English and Hindustani were placarded on the walls, requesting in the name of Mr Gandhi the abandonment of the boycott, and urging Indians to accord the Prince a good reception.

This apparently had some effect in relaxing the tension, but the usual intimidation tactics nevertheless hold a large portion of the native population away from the route.

Those participating accorded the Royal visitor a hearty reception.

After the usual elaborate ceremonial proceedings the Prince shook hands with the ruling princes and chiefs gathered to welcome him.

Summer school at Waverley

The members of the Otago Education Board, before the meeting yesterday, visited the new Summer School on the hill at the back of Waverley.

There is a substantial stone building on the seven-acre property, but that is devoted to the preparation of meals, etc, the children being taught under canvas during the day and housed under canvas during the night.

It seems pretty certain that this mode of living will prove attractive to children, for a period at least.

The gypsy-like surroundings are sure to appeal to the youthful mind and invigorate the mind as well as the body.

Those at present in the school have been drawn, as far as could be ascertained in the short time spent at the place yesterday, indiscriminately from the public schools, and number about 50.

They have been selected from those children, who at a certain age, and of a certain height, are somewhere in the neighbourhood of 10 percent short of the average weight such children should be.

There is still room for a limited number more, and apparently these will be readily forthcoming.

At present the inmates average nine years of age, and range from 7 years to 12 years, and amongst them are a few children with an antetubercular history.

The children looked bright and happy enough under the cover of their canvas school yesterday morning while they were being taught by the two young lady teachers connected with local state education.

Some half-dozen bell-shaped tents — half on one side and the other half on the other of the school tents — form the sleeping quarters of the children; the boys on one side and the girls on the other, the former being out of school and play hours under the immediate supervision of Dr McCredy and the girls under that of Dr Mary Irwin.

Technical School successes

The director of the King Edward Technical High School (Mr A. Marshall) reported that the school opened this week with an enrolment of 408 pupils, an increase of 30 on the corresponding figures for last year.

A pleasing feature of the work now to hand was the success in public examinations that had attended the pupils of the school, and this notwithstanding the fact that the candidates for these examinations were required to take the full courses of work, including workshop practice and classes, which do not count in these examinations.

Two boys in the engineering course passed the university matriculation examination, three passed the senior public service examination, while 10 pupils of commercial and industrial classes were successful in the junior public service examination.

In the Government shorthand typists’ examination held during the year students again distinguish themselves and maintain the reputation of the college as the leading institution for the preparation of girls for these examinations.

Robert Jack’s radio experiments

Professor Jack and his assistants have resumed their series of experiments with wireless telephony, and continue to obtain results of ever-increasing value and interest.

Messages were sent out on Saturday evening, and the work is being continued each evening this week.

The most striking result reported from Saturday evening’s experiment is that the carrier wave was definitely picked up by an observer at a distance of 800 miles, using only a single valve.

Further word was received that both speech and music were heard in Auckland, and also in Gisborne.

The speech was not very distinct, but nevertheless this marks a definite advance, as speech had not been received at all previously either in Auckland or in Gisborne.

Hamilton reported that the music transmitted on Saturday night was "lovely" and the best so far received.

An observer in Christchurch, using seven valves, heard the music at a distance of 100 feet from his receiver.

Gentle Annie bridge work

The work of erecting a new bridge over the Gentle Annie on the main Queenstown-Arrowtown-Cromwell Road was completed last week, and the county men are now engaged on making the approach to either side (says the Lake Wakatip Mail).

The structure, which is a Public Works Department undertaking, is of ferro-concrete, similar to the Arthur’s Point bridge.

It consists of two spans, one 64 feet and the other 44ft, with a pier in the centre.

Its length is 100ft and its width 14ft, and it is built 80ft above the river.

Stung by jellyfish

A woman who was bathing in Devonport last week was stung on the cheek by a jellyfish, which caused a painful swelling, so that an eye was seriously affected (says the Auckland Star).

She says that when the jellyfish touched her, she felt a distinct twinge of pain, such as would be caused by the point of a needle. — ODT, 17.2.1922

