Kelly Brazier, Sarah Hirini and Portia Woodman with their gold medals in Tokyo. Photo: Getty Images Dear Uncle Norm,

Yes, Lisa Carrington, but — for me the classiest Olympics gold was won by the Black Ferns sevens.

God, these girls were good. They were smart and skilled. They were characters. The Ferns were blindingly fast and played rugby that was poetry to watch. To get to play for gold, they had to earlier catch a 21-point (!) deficit against Great Britain, then make tired legs beat Fiji in extra time.

I don’t think the Tokyo Games saw more likeable victors than our Ferns, who showed the world the very best of Polynesian New Zealand. I can’t think of a team that’s stirred me more — I’ve fallen in love with them.



Busby Morris, Timaru.



You’ve fallen in love? But so did the rest of Enzed. With Portia Woodman and Ruby Tui; with lightning Michaela; with Sarah, Tyla, Stacey, Gayle, and Kelly.

There must be huge excitement at NZ Rugby headquarters, because this is a team of stars that brings fresh opportunities. Let’s hope administrators have the wit to bring these home.

Meanwhile, why not start a national Give a Little fund to welcome the Black Ferns home? No, make that Give a Lot.

Dear Uncle Norm,



I was pleased to see Laurel Hubble drop the barbell in Tokyo. It was unfair to have a transgendered male bring the superior strength of their initial sex to a women’s competition.

It was woke craziness that allowed Hubble to compete. The sad thing is this won’t be the last of this issue.



Bernice Cheeseman



The Games are done. Let’s hit “pause” on the trans argument long enough to acknowledge Laurel Hubbard.

She never sought ostentatious publicity, nor played the victim — rather, she quietly and politely got on with being as good as she could be.

We’ve witnessed someone brave, resolute, and decent, play out the cards life dealt. Laurel Hubbard deserves our respect.



Dear Uncle Norm,



We are fed up with do-gooders painting we retirement villagers as pathetic victims of some plot to fleece the elderly.

It’s true our “licence to occupy” means when we shuffle off, our estate won’t make a capital gain on our retirement residence. But this is balanced by very good compensations.

We couldn’t have afforded the rather smart new house we’re now in, because it would have cost $250,000 more on the open market. Our monthly fees are less than costs for our last home. And we pay zero for very nice extras — a luxury clubhouse, a great concierge service, plus the best social life we’ve ever enjoyed.

Those “free” services are paid for by forfeiting a capital gain which — let’s be honest — we won’t be around to enjoy. We were both 74 when we discussed this so-called “loss,” with our kids. They said: “The village suits you perfectly. It’s your money, not ours. Go for it.”



Bob and Ronda Betts.

At 74 most people not only have their marbles, but a lifetime’s commercial experience. They are hardly patsies.

The Retirement Villages Act needs tidying. But it would be idiocy to dismantle the financial model of retirees using a supposed future capital gain, to pay for enjoying life in the present.

People are so obsessed with long-term capital gains they can’t visualise the sense of bringing this money forward.

Dear Uncle Norm,



Once again Jacinda Arden has her finger on the country’s pulse. She is absolutely right saying it’s up to individuals to call the country Aotearoa or New Zealand — whatever we prefer.

National wants a deeply divisive naming referendum. As our smiling PM states, we have more important problems to deal with.



Melinda Mau.

There’s a little-discussed difficulty with breezily adopting two names.

All of us have a large stake in a 180-year investment called Brand New Zealand. This brand is not commercial hokum. It is as real as sunlight, and it involves both our mana, and our making our way in the world.

A worthwhile brand evokes a heartfelt feeling. New Zealand’s brand bears trust, respect, admiration, and history. Its story made Pure New Zealand tourism possible. It sees your passport respected. On its back, the New Zealand brand carries our lamb and dairy exports, and gives prestige to New Zealand wine.

Say “New Zealand”, and people think of tolerance, women’s suffrage, the stand on nuclear warships, and names like Taika Waititi, Ed Hillary and Kiri Te Kanawa.

Dividing a brand trashes it. Imagine the confused identify of Pure New Zealand being sold by a Tourism Aotearoa. Or the difficulty of marketing an Aotearoa Stock Exchange or launching Aotearoa Wool.

People will huff and puff that it’s crass to include the word “brand” in the naming argument. Actually, it talks truthfully to who we are. We are New Zealanders. Our name is not some transitory footnote in history, to be brushed aside like last year’s fashion.

- John Lapsley is an Arrowtown writer.