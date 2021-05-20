Donna Matahaere-Atariki

We are pleased to see provision for mitigating endemic poverty among Maori and Pacific tamariki and their whanau.

Increased opportunities for training and education with the return of the training incentive allowance and future workforce will complement these efforts.

We are supportive of the Maori Health Authority and the potential for it to lean into innovation where iwi and Maori currently invest.

The potential for regional and local leadership within Te Waipounamu is immense for Ngai Tahu.

- Donna Matahaere-Atariki is chairwoman of Te Kaika