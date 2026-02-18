QLDC Mayor John Glover presents a mayoral citation to Abby O’Neil and Carroll Joynes for their services to the region. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

One thing you notice living in Queenstown is that a lot of the people who end up shaping this place were not actually born here.

In many ways, that has always been part of the town’s DNA.

From the early days right through to now, Queenstown has grown because people arrived, spent time here, and decided this was somewhere worth investing their energy into.

A good example of that locally are Abby O’Neil and Carroll Joynes, who came here from the United States and have quietly given very generously to a wide range of community causes, particularly through their support of community arts and cultural space Te Atamira.

They were first drawn to Queenstown around the turn of the century — on a bit of a whim at the airport as they were about to fly out. Like a lot of people, they came as visitors, but they kept coming back, often spending a couple of months here most years.

Over time that connection deepened and eventually turned into genuine involvement in the community.

That story is actually pretty typical of Queenstown.

Plenty of people arrive here without any big plan. They come for the scenery, or a holiday, or a short stay, and somewhere along the way the place gets under their skin.

Before long they are looking for ways to become part of it rather than just passing through.

Facilities like Te Atamira do not appear out of nowhere. They exist because people like Abby and Carroll are prepared to back an idea early, support it when it’s still uncertain, and stick with it long enough for the rest of the community to see the value.

Abby and Carroll have given several million dollars to this wonderful community and driven the idea into reality.

What’s interesting is that those sorts of contributions often come from people who chose Queenstown rather than simply ending up here by default.

They have seen plenty of other places, and they have still decided this is somewhere worth giving back to.

There can sometimes be a perception in New Zealand that people arriving from overseas or bringing outside money automatically changes a place for the worse. Like most things, it really depends on intent.

People who pass through and take rarely leave much behind. But the ones who decide to invest their time, energy and resources in local projects usually end up strengthening the community in ways that last for decades.

You see it across Queenstown. Sports clubs that survive because someone steps up. Community trusts that exist because a few people refuse to let a good idea die.

Facilities that get built because someone is prepared to help bridge the gap between vision and reality.

The arts space is simply another part of that wider story.

Places like Te Atamira give the town a different kind of depth. They create somewhere for children to learn, for locals to gather, and for people to connect over something that other than just work or tourism.

Over time those places become part of the rhythm of daily life.

As Queenstown continues to grow, that sort of shared space becomes more important, not less.

Growth on its own does not create belonging. Belonging comes from people feeling like they are part of something local.

That’s why the quieter contributions often matter the most. They do not always make headlines, but they shape how a place feels to live in.

Abby O’Neil and Carroll Joynes’ involvement in the arts space is just one example, but it’s a good reminder that the future of a town is often influenced by people who simply decide they care enough to help.

Queenstown has never been built by one group alone. It’s always been a mix of locals, newcomers, migrants, business owners, volunteers and families who believed this was somewhere worth their time.

When that mix is working well, the whole community benefits.

If we want Queenstown to remain not just a beautiful place to visit but a genuine place to live and raise families, then encouraging people who choose the town — and then choose to support it — is one of the most important things we can do.

Because in the end, places aren’t defined only by their landscape.

They are defined by the people who decide they want to be part of the story.

• Hamish Walker is a former National MP and director-salesman of Walker & Co Realty, Queenstown.