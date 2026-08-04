Today is Wednesday, August 5, the 217th day of 2026. There are 148 days left in the year. Highlights in history on this date: 910 — The last major Viking army to raid England is defeated at the Battle of Tettenhall by forces led by Edward the Elder. 1305 — William Wallace, who led Scottish resistance to England, is captured by the English near Glasgow and transported to London for trial and execution. 1583 — Humphrey Gilbert claims Newfoundland for the British Crown (the first English colony in North America and the beginning of the British Empire). 1842 — The Rev Samuel Ironside opens a Maori church at the Cloudy Bay Wesleyan Mission, undertaking a mass baptism of 190 adults and children as well as the marriage of 40 couples. 1861 — The United States federal government levies an income tax for the first time. 1862 — The Battle of Baton Rouge, aground and naval battle in the American Civil War, is fought in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana. The Union victory halted Confederate attempts to recapture the capital city of Louisiana. 1864 — The Battle of Mobile Bay, during the US Civil War, is won by the Union Army led by Rear Admiral David Farragut, who in the battle coined the cry ‘‘Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!’’ 1865 — Following recent elections, the Dunedin City Council meets for the first time. It is the first city council in New Zealand. 1872 — The railway locomotive Josephine arrives at Port Chalmers and is prepared for operations on the Dunedin to Port Chalmers line. The Double-Fairlie locomotive is now on display at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum. 1884 — The cornerstone of the Statue of Liberty is laid at the entrance to New York Harbour. 1904 — Caversham residents vote in favour of an amalgamation of the borough with the Dunedin City Council. 1909 — The steamer Maori is wrecked near Cape Town. 1914 — Before a large crowd, a declaration of war is read from the steps of Parliament by Governor Lord Liverpool, with the country offering an expeditionary force to Britain. 1915 — Edith Cavell, an English nurse who became the leader of an underground escape organisation in German-occupied Belgium during World War 1, is arrested and charged with harbouring English and Belgian soldiers and assisting their escape. 1973 — The New Zealand Government imposes a half-hour electricity cut each day in an attempt to conserve energy. 1984 — US runner Joan Benoit wins the first Olympic marathon for women. 1988 — Judge Silvia Cartwright releases her official report confirming and damning the failure of National Women’s Hospital, Auckland, to correctly treat many cervical cancer patients. 1999 — Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak expands his cabinet from 17 to 23 members and appoints Israel’s first Arab deputy foreign minister. 2004 — Following a $113-million company recapitalisation, blasting begins for the Frasers underground gold-mine at Macraes. 2011 — Dunedin’s new covered stadium, replacing Carisbrook, is officially opened by Prime Minister John Key; teams representing the University of Otago residential colleges Selwyn and Knox play the first game of rugby on the new surface. 2013 — Fonterra announces a worldwide recall of about 1000 tonnes of dairy products (including infant formula), after safety testing revealed the possible presence of botulism-causing bacteria in a 38-metric-ton batch of whey protein supplied to other manufacturers. Although subsequent testing proved the alert to be a false alarm, serious damage had been done to Fonterra’s (and (New Zealand’s) reputation as a producer of safe high-quality dairy products. 2014 — A scenic flight over Lord of the Rings filming locations in Central Otago ends in tragedy when a Glenorchy Air Piper Cherokee aircraft crashes just north of the Poolburn Reservoir, killing the pilot and injuring two passengers; in an agreement between the Queen Elizabeth II National Trust and a company linked with record producer Robert ‘‘Mutt’’ Lange, most of Motatapu, Mount Soho, Glencoe and Coronet Peak stations are placed under protective covenants, effectively New Zealand’s first privately owned national park. 2018 — 6.9 magnitude earthquake on island of Lombok, Indonesia, kills at least 460 people and displaces 350,000. 2021 — New Zealand canoeist Lisa Carrington wins her third Olympic gold medal of the Tokyo Games by winning K-1 500m; it is the fifth career gold for Carrington. 2023 — The All Blacks overcome a hefty early deficit to beat Australia 23-20 in a rare day time rugby test in Dunedin. Today’s birthdays: George Fairweather Moonlight New Zealand gold miner/farmer/businessman (1832-1884); Guy de Maupassant, French writer (1850-93); Sir John McKenzie, New Zealand businessman/philanthropist (1876-1955); Harold Holt, Australian politician (1908-67); Johannes La Grouw, New Zealand architect/engineer/businessman (1913-2011); Charles (Arthur) Woods, All Black (1929-2015); Bruce Turner, New Zealand field hockey player (1930-2010); Neil Armstrong, US astronaut (1930-2012); Loni Anderson, US actress (1946-2025); Holly Palance, US actress (1950-); Maureen McCormick, US actress (1956-); Adam Yauch, US musician (1964-2012); Marine Le Pen, French politician (1968-); Justin Marshall, All Black (1973-); Jabez Olssen, New Zealand film and television editor (1975-); Antony Cotton, English actor (1975-); Beth Mallard, New Zealand rugby union player (1981-); Jesse Williams, US actor (1981-); Kara Tointon, English actress (1983-); Clara van Wel, New Zealand singer/songwriter (1997-). Quote of the day: ‘‘Boomfa.’’ — Justin Marshall, All Black and rugby commentator, who was born on this day in 1973. ODT and agencies