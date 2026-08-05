Today is Thursday, August 6, the 218th day of 2026. There are 147 days left in the year. Highlights in history on this date: 1661 — The Portuguese and Dutch sign a treaty whereby the Portuguese retain Brazil and the Dutch keep Ceylon (now Sri Lanka). 1699 — The first Briton sets foot on Australia as HMS Roebuck, captained by William Dampier, lands in what is now Western Australia. 1825 — Bolivia is proclaimed an independent republic after nearly 300 years of Spanish rule. 1840 — Louis Napoleon attempts an uprising in Boulogne in France, but it fails and he is later sentenced to life imprisonment. 1850 — Hone Heke dies at Kaikohe from tuberculosis, having made peace with the government and presented his mere to Governor-in-Chief Sir George Grey in 1848. 1862 — Alfred Domett becomes New Zealand’s fourth premier, serving until October 1863. 1888 — The woman thought to have been Jack the Ripper’s first victim, 35-year-old prostitute Martha Turner, is stabbed to death in Whitechapel in London’s East End. 1890 — Convicted murderer William Kemmler becomes the first human put to death in an electric chair, at Auburn Prison, New York. 1904 — The Ranfurly Shield is contested for the first time in a rugby match, at Auckland’s Alexandra Park, when Wellington defeats Auckland 6-3. 1906 — Joseph George Ward (Liberal) replaces William Hall-Jones as New Zealand’s 17th prime minister, serving until March 1912. 1914 — Serbia and Montenegro declare war on Germany; Austra-Hugary declaires war on Russia. 1915 — In World War 1, fresh Allied landings of 25,000 men at Suvla Bay on the Gallipoli Peninsula fail, largely due to the apathy of General Stopforth, who slept on a ship at the critical time. 1918 — The Second Battle of the Marne, last major German attack of World War 1, ends in failure when an Allied counterattack, supported by several hundred tanks, overwhelms the Germans on their right flank, inflicting severe casualties. 1926 — The first movies with sound premiere in New York; American Gertrude Ederle becomes the first woman to swim the English Channel. 1936 — Jack Lovelock wins the 1500m gold medal at the Berlin Olympic Games in a world-record time of 3min 47.8sec. 1945 — In the first use of a nuclear weapon in warfare, a United States plane drops an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, near the end of World War 2, killing at least 117,000 people. 1960 — Chubby Checker performs his version of The Twist on The Dick Clark Show, starting a worldwide dance craze. 1962 — Jamaica achieves independence after 300 years of British rule. 1966 — Abu Dhabi’s eccentric Sheikh Shakhbut is deposed in a bloodless coup by his brother, Sheikh Zayed. 1990 — Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto is ousted by the military after 20 months as prime minister; the UN Security Council imposes an economic embargo on Iraq for invading Kuwait. 1991 — A meeting of Yugoslavia’s collective presidency proclaims an unconditional ceasefire in Croatia. 1996 — US scientists claim to have found evidence of ancient life on Mars in remnants of a meteorite discovered in Antarctica. 1997 — Sri Lanka declares at 952 for 6, setting a world record test cricket innings score in its game against India. 1998 — Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky spends nearly nine hours testifying before a US grand jury about her relationship with President Bill Clinton. 1999 — In Canton, Texas, a 36-year-old woman who faces lifelong heart problems she blames on the diet-drug combination fen-phen is awarded $US23.3 million in the first such lawsuit to reach a jury. 2011 — The final representative game of rugby is played on Carisbrook. Southland defeats Otago 19-12; the curtain-raiser was the club premier final played between Taieri and Harbour. Taieri won its first banner since 1955, defeating Harbour 12-6. 2012 — Mt Tongariro erupts for the first time in 100 years. The steam and ash eruption sends a plume 7000m into the night sky and creates three new vents near the Te Mari craters; a week after the women’s shot-put competition took place at the London Olympic Games, Valerie Adams is awarded a gold medal after the original winner was disqualified for testing positive for an anabolic steroid. 2019 — A lawyer representing 800 boy scouts identify 350 sex abusers within Boy Scouts of America saying ‘‘It's the largest paedophile ring on earth’’. 2023 — Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is convicted of illegally selling state gifts and sentenced to three years imprisonment. 2024 — Finn Butcher of Alexandra wins Olympic gold in the kayak cross. Today’s birthdays Daniel O'Connell, Irish politician (1775-1847); Alfred Lord Tennyson, British poet (1809-92); Sir Alexander Fleming, British discoverer of penicillin (1881-1955); Cyril Brownlie, All Black (1895-1954); Lucille Ball, US actress (1911-89); Robert Mitchum, US actor (1917-97); Andy Warhol, US artist (1928-87); Dave Gillespie, All Black (1934-2025); Barbara Windsor, English actress (1937-2020); Peter (Pole) Whiting, All Black (1946-); Stepfanie Kramer, US actress (1956-); Michelle Yeoh Chinese-Malaysian actress (1962-); Simon Doull, New Zealand cricketer (1969-); Geri Halliwell, British singer (1972-); Vera Farmiga, US actress (1973-); Melissa George, Australian-American actress (1976-); Romola Garai, British actress (1982-); Jesse Ryder, New Zealand cricketer (1984-); Sarah Gregorius, New Zealand footballer (1987-); Alexandra Rout, New Zealand figure skater (1993-); Ty Simpkins, US actor (2001-). Quote of the day: ‘‘Success is when the checks don't bounce.’’ — Andy Warhol, US artist, who was born on this day in 1928. He died in 1987. ODT and agencies