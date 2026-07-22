Today is Thursday, July 23, the 204th day of 2026. There are 161 days left in the year. Highlights in history on this date: 1595 — The Spanish land at Cornwall, England, and burn Mousehole and Penzance before returning to their ships. 1785 — Prussia’s Frederick the Great (nicknamed Der Alte Fritz or ‘‘Old Fritz’’), forms Die Fiirstenbund (League of German Princes). 1829 — William Austin Burt of Mount Vernon, Michigan, receives a patent for his ‘‘typographer’’, a forerunner of the typewriter. 1846 — Governor George Grey’s men capture Te Rauparaha at Plimmerton. Despite being held prisoner for 10 months before being placed under house arrest, he is not charged with any crime. 1851 — The ship Maria sinks off Cape Terawhiti. The incident claims 26 lives, including that of William Deans, who in 1843 was the first European to settle on the Canterbury Plains. 1870 — The schooners Enterprise and Tauranga sink after colliding between Cape Rodney and Sail Rock in the Hauraki Gulf; 18 lives are lost. 1904 — Dunedin’s Carisbrook ground hosts New Zealand’s first international football match, with New South Wales defeating the New Zealand side 1-nil. A week later the sides drew 3-all in Wellington. 1907 — An antipodes team including New Zealander Anthony Wilding defeats the British Isles 3-2 to win the Davis Cup. Wilding is also in the team that defends the prestigious tennis trophy in 1908 and 1909, and wins it again in 1914. Wilding won the Wimbledon singles title for four consecutive years (1910-1913). 1909 — A number of residents see a mysterious airship in the skies above Kelso. 1910 — Dr Alice Burn and Lady Anna Stout represent New Zealand at the great suffragette demonstration in Hyde Park, London. 1914 — Austria-Hungary issues an ultimatum to Serbia after the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand. The dispute led to World War 1. 1931 — A telephone link between New Zealand and Britain is officially launched, at a cost of £6 15s (more than a week’s wage then) for a three-minute call to England, Scotland or Wales. The cost to call the Isle of Man, Northern Ireland and Dublin is £7 1s for three minutes. 1942 — The gas chambers at Treblinka extermination camp begin operation, killing 6500 Jews who had been transported from the Warsaw Ghetto the day before. 1952 — Setting an Olympic record distance of 20ft 5in (6.24m), Dunedin’s Yvette Williams wins the long jump at the Helsinki Olympic Games, becoming New Zealand’s first female Olympic gold medallist. 1958 — Queen Elizabeth II names four women to peerages, the first women to sit in Britain’s House of Lords. 1986 — Prince Andrew marries Sarah Ferguson; they become the Duke and Duchess of York. 1995 — Comet Hale-Bopp is discovered and becomes visible to the naked eye around a year later. It remains visible for 18 months. 2009 — Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and North Korea exchange pointed barbs, with Clinton declaring that North Korea ‘‘has no friends left’’ and the communist regime calling the US official a ‘‘schoolgirl’’. 2010 — Boy band One Direction is formed during the X Factor show as Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson join together. 2011 — The Otago cross-country team breaks a 53-year drought, winning the senior men’s national teams title for the first time since 1958. 2012 — New Zealand’s most acclaimed children’s writer, Margaret Mahy, dies after a brief illness, aged 76. Mahy wrote her first story when she was 7, going on to write more than 120 books, which were translated into 15 languages. 2018 — Japan records its highest temperature at 41.1°C in Kumagaya. 2019 — Boris Johnson is chosen as the new British Prime Minister by the ruling Conservative Party to replace Theresa May. Today’s birthdays: Bob Bennet, All Black (1879-1962); Haile Selassie, Emperor of Ethiopia (1892-1975); Arthur Lindo Patterson, New Zealand-born pioneering X-ray crystallographer (1902-1966); Douglas Goodfellow, New Zealand businessman (1917-2014); Peter Gordon, New Zealand politician (1921-1991); Tom O’Donnell, New Zealand medical practitioner/academic (1926-2014); Dame Te Atairangikaahu, Maori queen (1931-2006); David Essex, British singer (1947-); Jenny Ludlam, New Zealand-born actress (1951-); Nicky Wagner, New Zealand politician (1953-); Graham Gooch, English cricketer (1953-); Woody Harrelson, US actor (1961-); Eriq La Salle, US actor (1962-); Saul ‘‘Slash’’ Hudson, US musician (1965-); Philip Seymour Hoffman, US actor (1967-2014); Linda Vagana, New Zealand netball player (1971-); Selma Blair, US actress (1972-); Kathryn Hahn, US actress (1973-); Stephanie March, US actress (1974-); Emmanuelle Vaugier, Canadian actress (1976-); Judit Polgar, Hungarian chess player (1976-); Duffy, Welsh singer (1984-); Daniel Radcliffe, British actor (1989-); Selina Goddard, New Zealand lawn bowls player (1994-). Quote of the day: ‘‘People will always remember Harry, but I think if I work hard enough other characters will stick in their minds as well.’’ Daniel Radcliffe, British actor, who was born on this day in 1989. ODT and agencies