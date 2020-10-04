Takashi Shogimen

University of Otago historian Prof Takashi Shogimen has become the first New Zealand-based humanities scholar to be invited to join the prestigious Academia Europaea.

Founded in 1988, the Academia Europaea (AE) is a pan-European academy of humanities, letters and sciences.

Current membership is about 4000 and includes 72 Nobel Laureates, several of whom were elected to the academy before they received the prize.

Prof Shogimen said gaining membership was personally gratifying and would also highlight his work on European and Japanese political thought, nationalism and patriotism.

He is the third member from New Zealand, and the first in humanities — the other two academics are in informatics and economics.

He said he hoped to attend the AE conference in Barcelona in October next year if Covid-19 travel restrictions allowed.