Vilimoni Koroi of Otago chats with teammates. Photo: Getty Images

Otago have managed to sneak a win against North Harbour this evening despite having little possession or territory.

Otago ended up victors 21-15 at QBE Stadium despite North Harbour dominating both possession and territory and having plenty of chances to score.

Otago were leading 12-7 at half-time after tries from James Lentjes and an intercept from Sio Tomkinson just on half-time.

North Harbour dominated possession but were unable to convert enough of their chances and after a second half try from Aleki Morris Otago managed to hold on for a win.