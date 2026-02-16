One person was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash near Purakaunui in the Catlins. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Purakaunui in the Catlins yesterday morning.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the crash about 11.45am in Purakaunui Bay Rd, near the site of a popular beachside campsite.

"It appears to be a case of tourists giving a bit too much way when they’ve encountered an oncoming vehicle," a police officer at the scene said.

"It is a narrow gravel road with blind corners and it’s an all-too common situation we do get called to."

Hato Hone St John also attended with two helicopters and a first-response unit.

Meanwhile, driver fatigue is thought to be the cause of a crash near Lake Hayes on Sunday in which two Australian tourists were injured.

Queenstown police area response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said a vehicle with four occupants was travelling east on State Highway 6 when it veered off the road and hit a tree near the Lake Hayes Pavilion about 4.30pm.

A woman was flown to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries, and a man was taken to Lakes District Hospital with moderate injuries.

It appeared the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, Snr Sgt Wilkinson said.

The crash was a reminder to all drivers to take regular breaks during long trips, or to change drivers if possible, he said.

— Allied Media