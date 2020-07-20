$14 billion kept for Covid recovery

The Government is setting aside $14 billion of its Covid recovery fund in case the country faces a future Covid calamity.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson are delivering today's post-Cabinet press conference.

Ardern was also asked questions about what her office knew about an incident involving National MP Andrew Falloon, who quit today.

She said her office received correspondence about an incident involving Falloon last week and she was told about its "general nature".

"I know very little information. From my perspective it was managing the best way for it to be dealt with. Limiting the number of people involved was appropriate."

She said she did not know the person who sent the correspondence, nor did she seek to find out.

She said she didn't seek to know which MP or MPs were involved in the correspondence.

She would be drawn on whether it was the right call for Falloon to stand down.

"As far as I'm concerned, it is important to maintain the confidentiality ... my office dealt with it appropriately."

It was now a matter for the National Party and she shouldn't be involved with it, she said.

Asked if politics was a toxic environment, she said "we all have a role to play, particularly leaders of political parties".

"We do have the ability to change the nature of debate in New Zealand in the way that we act and the way we conduct ourselves. I believe for the most part we have done that."

But it remained a challenge, she said.

Earlier, Ardern's office has confirmed it was sent "a piece of correspondence" relating to anthe incident which was forwarded to National Party leader Judith Collins.

"With the correspondent's permission the letter was forwarded to the leader of the Opposition," Jacinda Ardern's office said today.

"We treat all correspondence confidentially. All matters to do with Andrew Falloon's resignation are a matter for the Leader of the Opposition."

The New Zealand Herald understands the incident was not criminal but was deemed "inappropriate for an MP". It's also understood the incident is not related to an extra-marital affair or the leak scandal which engulfed the National Party last week.

RNZ understands the party was notified on late Friday afternoon of an alcohol-related incident.

Falloon, the MP for Rangitata, issued a statement this afternoon saying he will not contest September's election, citing concern for his "own health and wellbeing". He said he had made a "number of mistakes".

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo: Getty

The $50 billion recovery fund, labelled an election fund by the Opposition, was the centrepiece of the 2020 Budget and the basis for ballooning future Government debt.

A large proportion of it - $20.2b - was unspent, and Robertson said today that only a further $3.2b would be allocated between now and the September 19 election.

"Cabinet has agreed that further support for ongoing health, border and economic response measures will require about $3.2 billion, with announcements to be made before the House rises.

That includes the $760 million already announced for Three-Waters reform.

"This will leave $14 billion in the Covid Response and Recovery Fund, which is now being set aside in the event, for example, New Zealand experiences a second wave," Robertson said.

Robertson said it was the responsible thing to do to set aside money in case of a future Covid-related shock.

"As we look around the world, it is clear that this global pandemic is continuing to grow. In the face of this, and ongoing uncertainty, now is the time to be cautious and keep our powder dry.

Treasury forecasts show by 2024, the Government would have borrowed close to $200b.

Since the Budget, the Government has announced $570 million for its income relief package, $700 million to extend the wage subsidy scheme, and more than $300 million for health services including more personal protective equipment.

That shrunk what's left of the fund from $20.2b on Budget Day to just over $17b at the start of July.

"We are doing everything we can to keep Covid-19 at our border – nobody wants a second wave," Robertson said.

"The responsible course of action is to make sure we are prepared for the worst. The fund is not there to be used for any old project in the never-never. It is to provide support and stimulus to recover and rebuild from Covid-19."

$30,000 for flood damage

Ardern said damage assessments will continue this week for the flood damage in Northland, and she announced $30,000 to the mayoral relief fund.

Other support to be provided would also be considered.

Most local roads had reopened, but there were eight slips on one section of SH1 and alternative routes were available.

"In the meantime, I urge anyone affected by flood damage to contact those who are on the ground through local civil defence emergency response."

One new Covid-19 case

New Zealand has one new case of Covid-19 - a man in his 40s who traveled from Mexico.

It has now been 80 days since the last case of the virus was acquired locally from an unknown source, the Ministry of Health said in its daily statement this afternoon.

Today's case arrived in the country last Wednesday. He flew via Los Angeles.

He tested positive following day 3 surveillance testing and has been transferred, along with his family, to a quarantine facility in Auckland.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is now 26.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1204, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, one person was transferred from an Auckland quarantine facility to Middlemore Hospital yesterday evening for an unrelated health condition. This person is in a stable condition.

Members of staff treating the man were made aware that he had returned from overseas to a facility and appropriate protocols were followed, the Ministry said, including the use of PPE. No members of staff were considered close contacts.

The patient was cared for in a separate room in the emergency department before being transferred to a separate room on one of the hospital wards.