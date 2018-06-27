Act leader's jibe at Greens backfires

Act leader, MP and former Dancing with the Stars contestant David Seymour tried to put Green MPs down with a tweet sent from the bus this morning. It didn't go well.

"Took the bus to work today but didn't see any ⁦@NZGreens⁩ MPs on board," he said, posting a selfie from the bus, at 9.36am.

Twitter users, noticing the time of the tweet, were quick to respond.

"Probably because they arrived on time," someone responded.

"9:36am! Most bosses would fire you for being late to work," another Twitter user said.

Other Twitter users reminded Seymour that there are, in fact, a number of other buses. In fact, there are far more buses than Green MPs.

One Twitter user also asked an interesting question:

Despite the reactions, most Twitter users agree on one thing: Seymour should continue taking the bus to work, regardless of whether he sees any other MPs on there or not.