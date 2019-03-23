Christchurch attacks: MPs messages

David Clark and Clare Curran at the Civic Vigil for Lives Taken in Christchurch held at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Thursday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

"This is a time to take care of each other - and ourselves.

"The Ministry of Health and 1737 have created resources offering advice for those experiencing grief and mental distress, including how to help and support children."

- David Clark

"It was heartening to come together with over 1000 others in Invercargill, to show our support for the Muslim community, and all those affected by the recent events in Christchurch."

- Liz Craig

"After the unspeakable terrorist attack in Christchurch this is a time for unity across New Zealand and for supporting each other.

"I express my love and support for the Muslim communities throughout Otago."

- Clare Curran

"Thoughts are with the people of Christchurch - in particular the victims, their families and the Islamic community.

"Wishing you hope in the midst of sorrow and comfort in the midst of pain."

Jacqui Dean

"This act of terror and violence in Christchurch was premeditated, calculated and motivated by pure hatred.

"A network of evil, lack of tolerance and empathy that has no place in our society."

- Sarah Dowie

"Visiting the mosque in Mataura, it was good to meet the local Imam and pass on condolences and learn more about his community.

"It was also incredibly heartwarming to see the many floral tributes and messages of support from the the local residents."

- Mark Patterson

"A truly dark day for our country.

"Our thoughts, our love and our prayers go out to all those whanau affected by this tragedy."

- Rino Tirikatene

"Let us rise together in hope, peace and love. There is goodness in human kind.

"Let's keep sharing gestures of goodness to our neighbours, friends, families and strangers. Let us show that goodness ultimately prevails."

Hamish Walker

"It is important to describe this, not as an attack on `their' community, but as an attack on our community.

"We stand with you in grief and horror at what has happened. Your loss is our loss. Your pain is our pain."

- Michael Woodhouse