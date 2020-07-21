Labour list MP announces retirement from politics

Labour list MP Raymond Huo has announced his retirement from politics at the upcoming election. Photo: NZ Herald

Labour list MP Raymond Huo has announced his retirement from politics at the upcoming election.

Huo joins a growing list of MPs retiring at the election - although the others are all National MPs.

"I had submitted my nomination form for this election within Labour's internal timeframe but the subsequent lockdown enabled me to spend more time with my family and reflect on my political career," he said in a statement this afternoon.

"For too long my family has been secondary and the recent lockdown provided an opportunity for me to reflect on my future."

Huo was elected to Parliament in 2008, he has served either full or part terms in each of the last four Parliaments.

"I am proud to have been Labour's first Chinese born MP."

He said that over recent weeks, he has have spoken to his friends, his team, supporters and the community about his intention to retire from Parliament.

He said he has enjoyed his time in Parliament, "especially chairing the Justice Select Committee this term including overseeing the public hearings on the End of Life Choices Bill".

"One of the highlights of my parliamentary career was working on the establishment of the New Zealand Chinese Language Week which has been running since 2014.

"I am proud to be leaving politics with a new Chinese candidate Nasi Chen gaining a strong list position and with a real chance of entering parliament after the election."

Thirteen National MPs are retiring. They include high-profile MPs Amy Adams and Nikki Kaye who confirmed their resignations last week after Judith Collins took over from Todd Muller as leader.