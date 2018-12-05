National MPs stage walkout

Most National MPs walked out of Parliament after Simon Bridges was ordered to leave during Question Time. Photo: NZME

Most National MPs have staged a walk-out of Parliament after Speaker Trevor Mallard ordered leader Simon Bridges to leave during Question Time.

Mallard appeared to kick him out for accusing the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of "ducking and diving" on the Karel Sroubek case.

Mallard however gave no reasons as he ordered him to leave.

Shadow leader of the House Gerry Brownlee was also ordered to leave, after saying Bridges seemed to have struck a nerve.

National MPs Nick Smith then accused Mallard of "bullying" behaviour on several occasions.

Out of the 56 National MPs, there are now fewer than 10 left in the House.

Tensions have been building between National and Mallard over an alleged bias by Mallard against National and yesterday he accused Bridges of being "smart-arse" in his questions.

Mallard withdrew and apologised fairly soon afterwards.