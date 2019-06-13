Winston Peters kicked out of Parliament

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters. Photo: Getty Images

NZ First Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has been kicked out of the House for challenging the Speaker Trevor Mallard.

But, speaking to reporters outside the House, Peters said he was kicked out because he was "taking a stand for the teachers".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was not in the House, so Peters was acting Prime Minister – it is quite rare for the acting Prime Minister to be kicked out of the House.

Speaking outside the House, Peters said he was announcing in Parliament that the dispute between the teachers union and the ministry of education was over.

There has not, however, been any official confirmation that this was the case.

The President of the PPTA, Jack Boyle, would not comment when approached by the Herald.

"The unions are taking the latest round of negotiations to their members and the key part of that is pay parity," Peters said.

"That's how relevant it was and I'm not going to stand back and have a Speaker not knowing what I know and know knowing the reason why I asked it."

After Peters was kicked out, most of his NZ First caucus followed him.

He said the whole caucus came out with him because they wanted to make it clear "we don't accept those sorts of rulings".

Asked if his comments in the House constituted an an official announcement that the dispute with the teachers is over, Peters said yes.