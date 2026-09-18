Dunedin councillors last week voted to stick to the status quo for the city’s future election voting system, though a path remains for the public to overturn their decision.

Following discussions littered with points of order, councillors ultimately voted 9-4 to retain the single transferable vote (STV) system, which involves ranking candidates in order of preference.

The alternative option was first past the post (FPP), which elects the candidates who receive the most votes.

Councillors noted voters could demand a binding poll on the council’s electoral system — a valid demand needed to be signed by at least 5% of voters enrolled at the last election and delivered to the council by December 11.

Which voting system do you support?