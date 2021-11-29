The Queenstown New Year's Eve 2019 fireworks seen from Queenstown beach. Photo: Paul Taylor

Queenstown and Wanaka's official New Year's Eve celebrations - traditionally the busiest weekend of the year - have been cancelled.

Queenstown Lakes District Council arts and events facilitator Jan Maxwell said while she understood many would be disappointed the annual lakefront fireworks and music performances would not take place this year, she hoped people would understand the complexities of planning events like those as New Zealand moves to the Government's traffic light system, from Friday.

"I'm gutted we won't be putting on our usual shows in Queenstown and Wanaka, but making the decision now gives certainty to our suppliers, as well as local businesses and members of the public who have time to find other ways to celebrate with friends and family.

"We hope for many it will be [an] opportunity to enjoy the occasion at local bars and restaurants and support our district's hospitality sector, which has been doing it tough of late," Ms Maxwell said.

The council would continue to support police between December 29 and 31 by contributing "roaming security", while the presence of the Red Frogs would also support the safety and wellbeing of young adult revellers.

Additional toilet facilities would also be in place to support higher demand.

“We know many will still want to come into the town centres to celebrate," Ms Maxwell said.

"Our aim is to help keep people safe and ensure everyone enjoys a warm welcome as they see in 2022 in style,” said Ms Maxwell.