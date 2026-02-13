Lambs hoof it during the Running of the Lambs at the Southern Field Days at Waimumu yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaks with young people. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH The 57ha set-up at the field days. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY A house built by Adam Newton Homes was auctioned for $573,000 on Thursday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Watching nearly 300 lambs run almost a kilometre made quite a spectacle for the thousands of people attending the Southern Field Days.

Logan Evans. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Committee member Logan Evans was in charge of organising the inaugural Running of the Lambs, held yesterday.

He said the Running of the Lambs was done in conjunction with National Lamb Day, which is officially celebrated on February 15 this year.

Mr Evans said the 270 black-faced lambs were sourced from local farmers Cameron and Robert Grant and none of them were harmed during the event.

He was a little apprehensive before the event but wanted to thank the public for supporting it.

The public held scrim netting to fence in the lambs as they ran from east to west through the field days site.

Mr Evans said he tried to hold up the event for Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to start the event, but Mr Luxon did not make it in time and he had been told the lambs had to be let go at 12.30pm sharp.

Mr Evans also did not want to keep the thousands of spectators waiting.

"It was a great spectacle," he said.

mark.john@odt.co.nz